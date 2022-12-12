I’m 28, Make $150k, & Spent $736 On My Wellness Routine This Week

Doing this mutual aid work has been one of the more challenging experiences I've had. I’m proud that I am doing something to help, even in a small way, in a situation that can seem really helpless to many. But it also feels like we aren't doing nearly enough in the long run, and I feel frustrated with the leaders in Portland who have left so many people without shelter and stability. Some days things can get tense, but most of the time we get to see a lot of the same people week after week and I look forward to seeing their smiles, but I often regret that I cannot do more to help long term. I hope that someday we don't need to do this type of work because it will no longer be necessary, but for now I continue to show up because I'd rather be somebody who does something than sits by and does nothing.