10 Weird Ways To Eat An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner In One Bite

Thanksgiving is all about tradition, but it's also about nostalgia. Especially when it comes to the flavors we have come to know and crave in association with our annual family feast. So while our menu and recipes don't tend to change much from year to year, there are a whole slew of wacky (and delicious!) products out there that play off of our love of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pie, and more.
Ahead, find 10 ways to eat Thanksgiving in just one mouthful before the big day — whether it's a hot dog or gum balls or even ice cream.
Ahead, find 10 ways to eat Thanksgiving in just one mouthful before the big day — whether it's a hot dog or gum balls or even ice cream.