The Secret Ways Millennials Make Extra Cash

There's no shame. We've all been there: young, broke, desperate, or all of the above. Life is expensive and sometimes you find yourself doing something you never would have otherwise considered in order to make some quick cash. It's not necessarily some deep, dark, scarring experience — sometimes you've just got to get a little ... creative.
Everyone's heard the old I-sold-my-undies-on-Craigslist stories. It's a tried and true (and not always easy) method of earning some cash. But, there are many more strange ways of making a buck, and we've rounded up some of our favorite stories. Here, you'll find some medical testing, some bizarre performance gigs, at least one yarn suit, and a brief run in with a misogyny cult.
Listen, you've gotta do what you've gotta do.
