Where Millennials Are Actually Buying Their Beauty Products

Gone are the days of awkwardly dodging up-sells at your local department store. Today, shopping for beauty is a personal, exploratory, and yes, even fun, experience. And thanks to the rise of beauty megastores and e-tailers, it's never been easier.
In fact, it's almost a little too easy. With so many options out there, how do you know where to shop for the best products and deals? Since the Refinery29 beauty editors sample products for free (we know, it's a tough life), we polled beauty addicts who are using their own hard-earned cash on cosmetics. While many referenced the biggies (Ulta Beauty, Sephora), a few gave us some unexpected — and surprisingly economical — solutions that we'd never thought of before.
Ahead, everything you need for at-home DIY sheet masks, lasting lipsticks, cheap cotton rounds, and more.
In fact, it's almost a little too easy. With so many options out there, how do you know where to shop for the best products and deals? Since the Refinery29 beauty editors sample products for free (we know, it's a tough life), we polled beauty addicts who are using their own hard-earned cash on cosmetics. While many referenced the biggies (Ulta Beauty, Sephora), a few gave us some unexpected — and surprisingly economical — solutions that we'd never thought of before.
Ahead, everything you need for at-home DIY sheet masks, lasting lipsticks, cheap cotton rounds, and more.