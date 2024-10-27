Your Horoscope This Week: October 27 To November 2

The final few days of October are relatively calm and this helps to ease our nervous systems after the fiery full moon in Aries that took place earlier this month. With Mars, the planet of action, still in Cancer until November 3, our bodies and spirits are seeking healing, meditative and therapeutic activities rather than too much movement. This is also the case since we’re in the beginning of Scorpio season, which is excavating our shadows and encouraging us to face the darkness in order to transmute it into light.
It’s normal to feel moody as we approach the Scorpio new moon, which will occur on November 1 at 8:47 a.m. EST. The 10 days following this lunation are about regeneration and rebirth in all aspects of your life that you may have outgrown or felt dissatisfied with. It’s giving phoenix rising from the ashes and then choosing to grow even more beautiful wings than before. The week ends with Mercury shifting out of Scorpio and entering Sagittarius for the next three weeks. When you combine this transit with Jupiter retrograde in Gemini harmonizing with Chiron in Aries, all zodiac signs are likely to be feeling more optimistic, spontaneous and open to looking at the glass as half full.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, for you, Scorpio season is all about getting your money right. But this is more than just looking at your budget in the short term. This has to do with planning out your life legacy and making sure that you’ve taken the necessary actions to create a stable foundation for yourself and your family. Enjoy the final few days of having Mercury and the sun both in the sector of your chart that has to do with outside resources and generational wealth. This transit may make you appear to be more serious than usual but it’s all for a worthy cause of feeling a greater sense of financial and spiritual security.
The Scorpio new moon on November 1 activates your sector of merging and outside resources so within the next six months you could manifest a significant windfall such as an inheritance, a grant, a scholarship or marrying into wealth. Then on the 2nd, your sector of expansion and long journeys is activated once Mercury enters Sagittarius for the next three weeks. Since Jupiter, the planet of luck, will harmonize with Chiron in your sign that same day, you’ll start off the month of November with an urge to expand beyond your current horizons. Heed that call.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the month of October ends with you reflecting on how to feel greater harmony in your relationships. Scorpio season often activates a more intense and possessive part of you, especially because Mercury is also in Scorpio for most of this week. However, since Venus, your planetary ruler, is currently in Sagittarius, you have no choice but to learn how to flow with what’s going on in your connections rather than feeling like you have to control everything.
The Scorpio new moon on the 1st can signal that it’s time for a fresh start in an intimate partnership. Be very honest with yourself about whether you feel fulfilled in the connections you’re currently prioritizing. If not, you have the next six months to make the necessary changes so that your relationships are aligned with the values you have regarding love and partnership. With Mercury entering Sagittarius the day after the new moon, your sector of depth and merging is accentuated for the next three weeks. You’ll be thinking of ways to combine your resources effectively with people who can help you get further than you would on your own.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Scorpio season encourages you to level up in physical, spiritual, psychological and material ways. While you may not always feel at ease with such intense, watery energy in the cosmos, the fact that your planetary ruler Mercury remains in Scorpio until November 2 means that you have no choice but to lean into the depths rather than skimming the surface of essential conversations and responsibilities. This week, you’re likely to be focused on your health journey. It’s a good time to hit the gym or commit to a better food regimen.
The Scorpio new moon on November 1 highlights ways that you may not have taken care of your mental and physical health as well as you could have. It might also highlight moments when you went to extremes in trying to improve yourself, and you may actually need to be more moderate in your approach and kinder to your body and your spirit. Fortunately, once Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 2, you’ll feel less isolated during this healing journey and you’ll seek out the right friends or partners to help you become your best self.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, as we approach the Scorpio new moon taking place on November 1, be compassionate with yourself because you may feel more moody and isolated than usual, and this may throw you and others off emotionally. It’s important for you to end the month of October being honest with yourself about ways you may have bent over backwards for others, which are leading to you feeling unappreciated or even resentful. How can you make the necessary adjustments to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future?
The Scorpio new moon on the 1st is an ideal opportunity for you to bring more fun and lightness into your life, especially by pursuing your passions and not putting them on the back burner. The next six months can dramatically transform your life path for the better if you choose to be more selfish with your energy and let your inner child lead you to where you really want to be. On November 2, Mercury enters Sagittarius for three weeks, allowing you to focus on your health and wellness journey. It may be time to increase your physical activity, especially as Mars is rounding out its six-week stay in your sign.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, last week’s quarter moon in your sign served as a wake-up call. Perhaps you’ve been dreaming of making a major change in your life but you were wondering when the right time would be. This week’s Scorpio new moon indicates that now is the right time. Your sector of home, family, your values and your roots is activated by Scorpio season, and this dynamic new moon will help you live life in greater alignment with your "why". Ask yourself why you are here and why you are meant to share your light with others. Soon clarity will come.
On November 2, Mercury enters your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius for the next three weeks. This activates your sector of fate, true love, youth and creativity. If you were previously in a rut when it came to self-expression, expect to feel a boost of momentum and drive thanks to Mercury’s transit. Keep a journal handy because your mind will be brimming with exciting creative prospects and opportunities this new moon week.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, as your planetary ruler Mercury spends its final few days in Scorpio, your sector of self-expression and creativity will be deeply stimulated by the intense and passionate waves of Scorpio season. This is definitely the time to let yourself be seen in strategic ways. You can still make magic behind the scenes but make sure that other people aren’t taking credit for your talent and wonderful work. If you’ve been meaning to start a newsletter, a blog, or share more of your gifts on social media, use this new moon week to create a six-month game plan. It’ll pay off.
The new moon in Scorpio on November 1 opens up your throat chakra by providing you with greater clarity on what you want and how you can go about getting it. Just make sure this doesn’t lead to your suspiciousness blocking your blessings. You may be wondering if certain people or situations in your life are too good to be true but once Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 2 and activates your sector of roots and values, all you’ll have to do is observe how people react and communicate with you and you’ll intuitively know who can be trusted, and who must be vetted from afar.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, ever since your ruler Venus has been in Sagittarius, you’ve been able to keep an optimistic perspective, even amid the super scorpionic energy currently in the cosmos. With this week’s Scorpio new moon striking on November 1 in your sector of self-esteem and security, you’re being asked to take an honest look at your financial situation and see what strategies need to be implemented these next six months in order to transform it for the better. Instead of getting overwhelmed at everything you have to do, be willing to lean on your community for support.
Then on November 2, Mercury joins Venus in Sagittarius for the next three weeks and activates your sector of communication, creativity and self-expression. This is an ideal time to step out of your shell and let yourself explore diverse forms of artistic expression. You may also feel more flirtatious and free-spirited under this fiery transit so make the most of it and go out and play!
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, your solar season continues this week and you’re ending the month of October on a more mellow and serious note. This could lead to people wondering if you’re mad at them but really you just need your alone time to integrate all the downloads that are about to be received once the Scorpio new moon strikes on November 1. Honor your emotions this week, Scorpio, especially the deeper shadows emerging within you. They’re bringing to light what your spirit needs to feel nourished and fulfilled so do not ignore them.
Once the new moon strikes in your sign on November 1, you will feel like a snake that’s shed its skin or a baby chick that’s just hatched from its mother’s egg. Step into this new era of your life through tending to your inner child’s requests for healing and therapeutic activities. Much of what you’ve been praying for and working hard for is making its way to you in subtle ways, and your mission is to clear out all the fluff and unnecessary energy that may be blocking the path for your abundance to come through. Take stock of the people, objects and thoughts you keep around and within you, and begin the process of letting go, breath by breath. By the end of this week, you’ll feel much lighter and more fulfilled.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, you may be feeling extra sensitive during the final few days of October due to the Scorpio sun traveling through your sector of spirituality, healing and solitude. This week’s Scorpio new moon on November 1 also takes place in this sector of your life so if you’ve been running away from your wounds, or trying to numb them through substances or physical activity, or via relationships, the dark of the moon period prior to the start of November will lead to your subconscious forcing you to face what you’ve been avoiding.
Then, on November 1, you’ll have the opportunity to start fresh in this area of your life by making friends with your shadows with the help of the Scorpio new moon. If you don’t know how to do this, I suggest spending time near someone who has lots of Scorpio energy in their chart, and having an honest conversation with them regarding where you are on your healing journey.
Life lightens up once Mercury, the planet of communication, joins Venus and enters your sign on November 2 for a three-week stay. If you feel a blend of passion and play this week, it’s due to this blend of Scorpio and Sag energy in the cosmos. Your mission is to find a healthy balance between both.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as the month of October rounds out, you’re taking a look at your friendships and being aware of moments when you isolated yourself from others during your most challenging times. You often come off as the friend who has it all together and can be the rock for others to lean on, but it’s time for you to be vulnerable enough to let other people take care of you, too. The Scorpio new moon on November 1 gives you the opportunity to do just that. Set intentions for the type of mutually beneficial and reciprocal friendships you’d like to cultivate within the next six months.
On November 2, Mercury enters Sagittarius for three weeks, highlighting your sector of spirituality, healing and closure. If you’ve been wanting to overcome a past grievance, Mercury in Sagittarius can help you let go through laughter. Adopt a more comedic approach to your life rather than overanalyzing or being overly self-protective in your connections. Observe how humor and lightheartedness will help heal your wounds with greater efficiency than bitterness or resentment.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Scorpio season is encouraging you to slow your roll and take part in more meditative activities, especially when it comes to reflecting on your career trajectory. In a few weeks, on November 19, Pluto, the ruler of Scorpio, will re-enter your sign, where it’ll remain until 2044. You’re feeling like a phoenix about to rise from its ashes so it’s completely normal if this Scorpio new moon week is leading to you completely switching up what you’re known for professionally and socially.
Use Mercury’s entrance in Sagittarius in your sector of friendship and technology on November 2 to begin brainstorming whatever pivot your spirit is telling you to do. Taking leaps of faith and completely shaking up the status quo is very much advised this week. Trust that having both Mercury and Venus in your sector of social networks will lead to you connecting with the right people at the right time.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, if you’ve been dreaming of going back to school, going on a trip abroad, or becoming an educator or thought leader of some sort, this week’s Scorpio new moon in your sector of expansion and long journeys gives you the green light to do so. But in the days prior to this lunation, insecurities may emerge regarding your life path, which could lead to you playing small or second-guessing yourself. Use the 10 days after November 1 to set intentions regarding what you’d do and where you’d go if you had no fear or limiting beliefs holding you back. The universe is opening up those pathways for you.
One day after the new moon, Mercury enters Sagittarius for three weeks and shakes up your idea of what’s possible for yourself. This is the time to be more ambitious and spontaneous in both thought and action. Saturn’s getting ready to end its four-month retrograde in your sign on November 15, which means that many of your projects that were previously stagnant will start to pick up speed. Spend time this week brainstorming where you’d like to allocate your energy once Saturn shifts direct.