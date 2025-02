Your Horoscope This Week: February 9 To 15

Leo, the full moon in your sign on February 12th is your personal spotlight, inviting you to reflect on how much you’ve grown over the past six months. Did you set bold intentions during Leo season about living authentically or stepping into your power? Now’s the time to celebrate those wins and release any lingering self-doubt. You may mourn the end of friendships and relationships that you’ve outgrown around this time though, so please don’t run away from your feels.