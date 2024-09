I Lost My Credit Card… & Found Kindness Where I Least Expected It

Glossing over the astonishing lack of street smarts that meant I could lose a credit card with a contactless spending limit of £100 and not immediately think to cancel it — clearly, I had gone soft — I was moved by the effort of this person entirely unknown to me. To spot a card lying on the ground and not dash to the shop for a bottle of wine or even just shrug and walk on but instead go to the trouble of finding its owner? This struck me as an extraordinarily kind gesture (and proof, perhaps, that there is still virtue in social media). In the years I had spent away from the city, cosseted by small town life, the London of my memory had become a fortress: enormous, unwelcoming. Over the summer I watched as riots rippled across the city and felt relieved to be far away. Yet here was warmth. Here was selflessness. It gave me pause. I had been wrong about London before. Maybe — just maybe — I had got it wrong again.