Your Horoscope This Week: September 25th to October 1st, 2022

It's such a busy week ahead! Navigating partnerships and alliances will consume most of our energy as we refresh and reassess our personal connections. The Libra new moon kicks off the week on September 25th, offering us a chance to conjure love and healthy relationships. Then the Libra sun and Jupiter retrograde in Aries juxtapose each other, heightening our confidence on September 26th. That same day, Mercury retrograde and Venus align in Virgo, allowing us to speak from the heart.
Pluto retrograde in Capricorn aspects Venus in Virgo on September 26th and Mercury retrograde in Virgo on September 27th, creating powerful connections. Mars in Gemini and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius link up on September 28th, adding structure to our tasks and plans. Romantic Venus glides into Libra on September 29th, urging us to connect harmoniously with others. Finally, Venus and Jupiter retrograde oppose each other on October 1st, expanding our romantic horizons. All in all, it’s a week to embrace our romantic fantasies and desires. Commit to who or what you love — but try to put yourself first.