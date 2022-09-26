Your Horoscope This Week: 25th September to 1st October, 2022

Pluto retrograde in Capricorn aspects Venus in Virgo on 26th September and Mercury retrograde in Virgo on 27th September, creating powerful connections. Mars in Gemini and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius link up on 28th September, adding structure to our tasks and plans. Romantic Venus glides into Libra on 29th September, urging us to connect harmoniously with others. Finally, Venus and Jupiter retrograde oppose each other on 1st October, expanding our romantic horizons. All in all, it’s a week to embrace our romantic fantasies and desires. Commit to who or what you love — but try to put yourself first.