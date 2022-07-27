Jupiter Retrograde May Test Your Faith — Are You Ready?

"Since Jupiter entered Aries back on May 10, we have been more ambitious in the pursuit of our goals," Montúfar continues. "So, in the next few months, it’s wise to review our growth strategies for the future. If there was an astrological phenomenon that teaches us that growth isn’t linear, that would be Jupiter’s retrograde!" These can be any kind of goals, both professional and personal, so if your dream was to get a promotion or buy a house or finally get back on track to finding love, take a look at what you wanted earlier this year vs. what you have now. What are you missing, and what can you do to move forward?