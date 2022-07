Jupiter Retrograde May Test Your Faith — Are You Ready?

Retrogrades are often viewed as a scary time when misfortune arises and things get wacky, but that's not exactly the case when it comes to Jupiter's backwards dance — in fact, Lisa Stardust , astrologer and author of The Love Deck , even calls it a time of fortune. "It gives us a chance to slow down a little bit and understand what we want you to grow in the future," she says. "With Jupiter in Aries , we are thinking about ourselves in the world and not about the world at large — and when Jupiter is retrograde in Aries, we will begin to be a little bit less selfish and want to help others, not just ourselves."