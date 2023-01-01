Your Horoscope This Week: 1st to 7th January, 2023

Happy New Year! 2023 begins with an intense connection between Venus and Pluto in Capricorn, which is making us dive deep into romantic matters.
Venus cools down these sentiments when it enters Aquarius on January 2, making our romanticism more aloof than red hot — that is until Venus harmonizes with Jupiter in Aries on January 4.
The same day, the sun in Capricorn links up with the Nodes of Destiny and then Uranus in Taurus on January 5, bringing fated and unexpected connections our way.
Mercury retrograde in Capricorn aspects Neptune in Pisces on the 2nd and the sun on the 7th. When the Sun and Mercury retrograde connect, it’s a wonderful day to start making plans.
The “cazimi” astrological aspect strengthens the cosmic energy. The full moon in Cancer on January 6 offers us a chance to start the new year with an emotional fresh start and to leave all our baggage behind us.
Mercury retrograde commences on December 29 in Capricorn, allowing us to evaluate and reflect upon 2022 with a discerning eye. The retrograde lasts until January 18, making it hard to set intentions right away for 2023.
However, that doesn’t mean we can’t begin to make our yearly vision boards full of our hopes and aspirations for the new year.