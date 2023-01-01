Your Horoscope This Week: 1st to 7th January, 2023

Happy New Year! 2023 begins with an intense connection between Venus and Pluto in Capricorn, which is making us dive deep into romantic matters.
Venus cools down these sentiments when it enters Aquarius on 2nd January, making our romanticism more aloof than red hot — that is until Venus harmonises with Jupiter in Aries on 4th January.
The same day, the sun in Capricorn links up with the Nodes of Destiny and then Uranus in Taurus on 5th January, bringing fated and unexpected connections our way.
Mercury retrograde in Capricorn aspects Neptune in Pisces on the 2nd and the sun on the 7th. When the Sun and Mercury retrograde connect, it’s a wonderful day to start making plans.
The “cazimi” astrological aspect strengthens the cosmic energy. The full moon in Cancer on 6th January offers us a chance to start the new year with an emotional fresh start and to leave all our baggage behind us.
Mercury retrograde commences on 29th December in Capricorn, allowing us to evaluate and reflect upon 2022 with a discerning eye. The retrograde lasts until 18th January, making it hard to set intentions right away for 2023.
However, that doesn’t mean we can’t begin to make our yearly vision boards full of our hopes and aspirations for the new year.