We begin the week with the Leo sun opposing Saturn retrograde in Aquarius on August 14th, limiting and restricting us from moving forward. The energy shifts later in the day when Mars (the action planet) in Taurus gets an intense push from Pluto in Capricorn to conquer the world on August 14th. Mercury in Virgo aspects the Nodes of Destiny on August 15th and Uranus in Taurus on August 16th, ushering in unexpected relationships and situations that will be important for the future. Venus in Leo harmonizes with Jupiter retrograde in Aries on August 18th, motivating us to run toward the goals and passions that are in our hearts. Mars enters Gemini on August 20th, where it’ll stay until March 25th, 2023. Be careful with this placement — words can be weaponized and hurt. Choose yours wisely.
Horoscope
Your Horoscope This Week: August 14th to August 20th, 2022