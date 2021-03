Feeling Extra Flirty Right Now? That’s Because Mars Is Back In Gemini

Gemini carries an airy energy, but Mars in the sign of the twin brings that vibe down to earth, making us want to take tangible actions, says Lisa Stardust , an astrologer based in New York City. "Being that Mars will now be orbiting the North Node of Destiny in Gemini, it’s a wonderful time to assert our needs and desires," Stardust says. "The caveat is that Mars in Gemini can be heavy handed with words," she adds. "There's a chance that we will all say mean things in the heat of the moment, most of which we’ll want to take back after we express our sentiments and stand up for ourselves." Be extra-careful about putting your foot in your mouth on March 23, when Mercury and Mars square off.