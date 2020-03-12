There Are So Many Genuinely Great Documentaries On Disney+

One of the best, most magical things about Disney+ is that it’s got nooks and crannies filled with great movies and shows you either didn’t know about, or forgot about. While you’ve been probably spending the first few months of your subscription digging through old Disney classics or getting nostalgic over Disney Channel shows from the 2000s, you may have missed some really, really excellent documentaries Disney+ also has to offer.
You're reading that right: Disney+, of all places, is a great resource for streaming documentaries that are totally worth the watch. (It helps that Disney owns National Geographic, of course.) Although it’s not super likely Disney will get into true crime docs anytime soon (that's not exactly on brand for them), the documentaries the streaming platform do range from historical and scientific breakthroughs, to the daily lives of six guide dogs, to some truly wholesome kids doing incredible things. There's also that documentary about Disneyland imagineers that everyone was talking about on your Twitter timeline back in November, when the service first launched (it's good!).
So as you look to get a little more out of your Disney+ subscription, here are 14 docs you must absolutely put on your must-watch list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you subscribe to something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.