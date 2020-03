There Are So Many Genuinely Great Documentaries On Disney+

You're reading that right: Disney+, of all places, is a great resource for streaming documentaries that are totally worth the watch. (It helps that Disney owns National Geographic, of course.) Although it’s not super likely Disney will get into true crime docs anytime soon (that's not exactly on brand for them), the documentaries the streaming platform do range from historical and scientific breakthroughs, to the daily lives of six guide dogs, to some truly wholesome kids doing incredible things. There's also that documentary about Disneyland imagineers that everyone was talking about on your Twitter timeline back in November, when the service first launched (it's good!).