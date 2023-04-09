Your Horoscope This Week: 9th to 15th April, 2023

How are you feeling after the Libra full moon? We’ll continue to feel the after-effects of this potent lunation until the 11th, and on that same day Venus shifts out of its home sign of Taurus and enters Gemini for four weeks. Our energies are starting to lighten up as we look at life from a multitude of perspectives rather than viewing everything as set in stone.
This week we’ll also feel the pre-shadow effects of Mercury’s upcoming retrograde in Taurus, and the last quarter moon in Capricorn on 13 April will help us create much-needed structure in our lives in anticipation for the communication slow-down that we’ll collectively experience starting next week.
Spend this weekend evaluating ways that you can be of better service to the world, as the Aquarius moon aligns with Pluto, the planet of transformation, which is also in Aquarius, and encourages all zodiac signs to think of how their day-to-day actions affect the world at large.