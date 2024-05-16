ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Dedicated Feature
Created in partnership with Mary Kay

A Week In The Life Of A 22-Year-Old Mary Kay Consultant

Rhianna Slinko
Last Updated May 16, 2024, 1:07 PM
Meet Rhianna Slinko, a 22-year-old Mary Kay Independent Sales Director based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, who eschewed a traditional path in favor of launching her own business with Mary Kay, the direct-selling beauty brand that’s been around for over 60 years. As a consultant, she’s responsible for the growth of her personal business of selling Mary Kay products and teaching women how to care for their skin, while also helping others who are interested in starting their own Mary Kay business. “I love working for myself — I love the flexibility and the freedom,” she says. “I get to work toward my own dreams instead of working non-stop to help someone else achieve theirs.” Keep reading for a weeklong glimpse into her life. 
Day 1 

7 a.m. — My alarm goes off, and it’s pitch black outside, so obviously, I hit snooze until it’s 8 and finally decide to get out of bed. I wash my face with my Mary Kay Clear Proof Clarifying Cleansing Gel and head to the gym. It’s always better to get there early before the morning rush. After a sufficient amount of exercise (roughly, an hour), I go home to shower to get ready. I’ve perfected and streamlined my makeup routine to exactly four products: an undereye concealer, Chromafusion Blush in Rosy Nude, lip liner, and Unlimited Lip Gloss in Nude Blush
10:30 a.m. — One of my clients has a facial appointment (a session that allows Mary Kay Consultants to identify their customers’ skin-care needs — and it’s also a way to test different products together). I prep her skin with TimeWise Miracle Set and the Clear Proof Deep-Cleansing Charcoal Mask before applying a natural makeup look. She doesn’t know a whole lot about skin care, so I go over the benefits of several products, like Mary Kay’s new Mineral Facial Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and how it protects from harmful UVA/UVB rays (most derms would agree that sunscreen is the most important skin-care product). I also teach her how she can achieve an easy natural, glowy makeup look (as a mom of three young boys, she doesn’t have a lot of time for herself). She ends up purchasing a TimeWise 4-in-1 Cleanser, the Mineral Facial Sunscreen, CC Cream, and Essential Brush Set
1:15 p.m. — I make myself lunch — chicken, salad, and rice — and scroll on my phone for about 15 more minutes than I should have before I do a little bit of work, which involves setting up my week and scheduling facial appointments, and helping my team members do the same. 
5 p.m. — I start Bible study homework and then heat up leftovers (beef, onions, and asparagus) and eat while I watch a rom-com — truly the best combo in my opinion: leftovers and mindless TV. 
6:45 p.m. — I go to Bible study, and since my customer from earlier that morning is also in my group, I’m able to personally deliver all the products she purchased earlier today (white-glove service!).
 8:40 p.m. — I chat with one of my new team members about what she hopes to get out of her Mary Kay business, and how I can support her in her goals. With a Mary Kay business, everyone’s goals look different, but the vast majority sign up to earn a little extra income on the side. Her goal is to make an extra $300 a month, while working her full-time job. For so many of my friends who got a corporate job right out of college, they usually clock out at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., but for me, I sometimes have to take calls at night. But I don't mind it — I love being able to support women in this way, thanks to the flexibility my business creates.
10:30 p.m. — I wind down for the night, which means applying my Clear Proof Charcoal Mask while I finish watching my movie before heading to bed. 

Day 2 

7 a.m. — Another morning, another gym day. One of my customers ordered a “lip and lash” product bundle (Lash Love Fanorama Mascara with the Supreme Hydrating Lipstick and Waterproof Lip Liner), so I quickly put that together before meeting her at the gym. I actually met her at the gym — I had noticed she was new, so I went up and introduced myself. She had just moved here and didn’t know very many people. I usually meet new customers through word-of-mouth, but sometimes if I see someone, I’ll just go up to them and strike up a conversation — it’s nerve-wracking, but completely genuine. 

9:30 a.m. — After the gym, I stop by the grocery store to pick up a few snacks, a gift card, and a bunch of different flowers, because I’m planning to ask one of my best friends to be one of my bridesmaids tonight at my belated birthday dinner. I got engaged last year on November 11 (11/11!), and we’re getting married this November, so I have a feeling she knows this is coming.  

10 a.m. — I get home and make myself an egg wrap for breakfast before heading out again to meet with a new team member of mine to go over her next steps and goals for her Mary Kay business. I help her set up a few skin-care parties (they’re like fun, social, spa-like gatherings we host to let friends and family test new products) and facial appointments for the first couple of months, so that she’s off to a strong start. I also show her how to use her Mary Kay personal website, which is a personalized link through marykay.com where customers can purchase products through their Mary Kay Consultant. 
12:15 p.m. — I pick up lunch from one of my favorite healthy restaurants. It’s a simple order — chicken, rice, and Brussels sprouts — but so good that I actually crave it every now and then. I go home to eat and (finally) shower from my morning workout — don’t judge! 
2:30 p.m. — I have a few hours before dinner, so I take the time to look over my first quarter results to see where I’m at and where my team is at. We’ve had a strong start to our year; we’re on track to meet our sales goals — which means potentially being in the top 1% of sellers and earning the use of a Mary Kay career car (aka the legendary pink Cadillac!). 

6 p.m. — My best friend stops by before we head to our dinner reservation — and I use the moment to surprise her with the bouquet I made for her asking her to be a bridesmaid. We both start crying — tears of happiness. She was my first friend in elementary school, and now she’s going to be in my wedding. 

8 p.m. — I try a new lip look — a shade called “Always Apricot” that I think is the perfect peach color for summer, and I get a ton of compliments. Dinner was in downtown Fort Lauderdale and I eat an amazing pasta dish — her birthday gift to me. 
9:30 p.m. — I use Micellar Water and Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover to take off my makeup and go to bed. 

Day 3 

9:45 a.m. — It’s so much later than my usual wakeup time, but I’m not feeling 100% and extra sleep was definitely necessary. It’s too late to go to the gym, because it’ll be packed (the thought of a super crowded gym gives me major anxiety), so I’m taking a rest day. I go out to get a medium coffee, but I only take three sips because I’m starting to get the shakes; it was too strong and tasted too much like coffee (I like my coffee to taste like dessert). 

12 p.m. — I have a video meeting with a new team member — a college student who wants to work on her Mary Kay business on the side. We plan her business launch party (an event with food and drinks that serves as an opportunity to introduce the brand to potential customers) and discuss how much time she’s able to invest in her business. I offer suggestions on ways she can integrate Mary Kay into her life (without feeling overwhelmed) and share tips on how she can secure her first few sales. My number-one tip I give to my new team members is: Never judge a person. Starting your own business is scary, but I always encourage my team to ask about and share their goals with others, because when they’re excited, others will be, too. That inspires confidence and makes all of this a lot more fun. 

Afterwards, I make a few calls to potential customers who were referred to me. To be completely honest, talking on the phone still really scares me (I’m part of the texting generation). Before every call, I have to hype myself up. One of them answers, and she’s really excited about Mary Kay, so we set up a date to meet. I leave a few voicemails — and one calls me back (she thought I was a scam — because, again, no one calls anymore!), and also set up a date. 
3 p.m. — I make myself lunch (it’s rice and chicken again — I’m a creature of habit and I like what I like) before I leave for an appointment. I sell a TimeWise Repair Volu-Firm Set, Essential Brush Kit, and a makeup palette with her favorite cheek and eye colors (Chromafusion Blush in Rosy Nude, Chromafusion Eye Shadow in Cinnabar, Crystalline, and Emerald Noir). I fulfill her order right away because I have everything in stock. 
5:30 p.m. — Dinner is at my fiancé’s sister’s house tonight! She and her husband have the most adorable five-month-old. On my way over, I grab cinnamon muffins for dessert (I can never show up empty-handed). We chat about how excited we are for the wedding over a truly exceptional dinner of chicken, sweet potatoes, and salad. My fiancé’s family has always made me feel so welcomed — it already feels like we’re family. 
8:45 p.m. — Back home and I’m so tired that I’m in bed by 9 p.m. 

Day 4 

7 a.m. — It’s Friday(!), but also leg day…which is always a struggle. 
9:30 a.m. — After leaving the gym, I shower and decide to do a natural, “clean face” makeup look that involves two products: Chromafusion Blush in Rosy Nude and Satin Lips Shea Butter Balm. I pack up an order — TimeWise Body-Targeted Action Toning Lotion and a TimeWise Repair Volu-Firm Set — and deliver it to a customer. On my way back, I stop at the post office to give a gift to one of my team members and to also mail something to one of my bridesmaids. 
2 p.m. — I decide to work from a coffee shop today (another perk of this business' flexibility). I also think a change in scenery could inspire productivity. I buy a $13 smoothie, which I know sounds obscenely expensive, but it’s so good. And it’s Friday — why not treat myself? I send follow-up texts to confirm appointments, book a facial for the upcoming week, and design flyers for my new team members. It’s wild to me how much I can accomplish without distractions. 
3:15 p.m. — The weather today is 70 degrees and beautiful, so I bask in the sunshine for a bit before I meet up with my mom to watch the high school girls’ lacrosse game (my old team), because my dad coaches part-time, so I always love to go and show support. Plus, it’s nostalgic for me.  

6 p.m. — I pick up pad thai for dinner for the three of us and we eat at my parents’ house while we watch a movie, which is low-key the best way to kick-start the weekend. 

Day 5 

8:30 a.m. — I make myself a bagel with cream cheese and get ready to spend the morning with my dad, who needs a ride to return a rental car. I drive his truck to the rental place and then somehow get tricked into not only getting mulch for the house, but also to accompany him while he gets a haircut. While I wait for him, I send texts to my team members and follow-up messages to my customers — the work never ends. 
1 p.m. — I throw some chicken tenders into the air fryer for lunch and start to get ready for my friend’s birthday dinner in West Palm, which is about an hour drive from where I live. I’m in the mood to dress up, which obviously means: full glam — a full makeup routine, base and all. I combine the TimeWise Luminous 3D and TimeWise Matte 3D foundations, and the result is flawless — it truly looks like there’s a filter on my face. 
4:30 p.m. — My friend comes over to “shop” my closet, aka borrow a dress for tonight, and we leave for dinner. I also bought her a bouquet, because I’m planning to ask her to be one of my bridesmaids. We go to a nice Italian restaurant, and I had the best time laughing and catching up (also a highlight: There was a celebrity at the table next to us). We spend the night in West Palm; let’s normalize adult friend sleepovers(!)  

Day 6

8:30 a.m. — I ask my friend to be my bridesmaid. She starts tearing up right away and says she had been hoping that I’d ask. 
10:30 a.m. — I head home; it’s chore day and prep day, which I love and hate. I hate the process of it all, but the ritual of resetting my space and mentally preparing myself for the upcoming week helps me overcome anxiety and stress. A customer purchased a few different foundations, so I process those orders while I do my chores: laundry, vacuuming, and dishes. 
2 p.m. — I take an hour-long nap. I normally never nap, but allowing myself to rest when I’m tired is really nice — I just have to remind myself to not feel guilty about it. 
5 p.m. — I have dinner with my family (ham, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts), and we watch an awards show. 
9:30 p.m. — My fiancé and I are long-distance, which is incredibly hard. Communication is important in every relationship, but it becomes even more essential in a long-distance one, since we can’t physically be with one another. We talk on the phone for an hour before I go to bed. 
Day 7

5:45 a.m. — A client asked me to try a new workout class with her, so while waking up this early should be illegal, I love hanging out with her. 
6:30 a.m. — It’s a cardio class, and I won’t lie, I’m 100% struggling. 
10 a.m. — All the endorphins from my early morning workout are hitting me, and I feel like I can do anything. I make ham and eggs for breakfast and write my to-do list for the day, even though I already feel like I had a whole day and it’s not even noon. 
11 a.m. — I have a video call with my team. We meet every Monday to talk about our weekly goals and aspirations (and sometimes, something as minor as what book we’re currently reading), and it never fails to inspire me. This call absolutely fills my cup up for the day and I’m excited to get to work. 
12 p.m. — For lunch, I go to a cafe and order a vanilla latte and a salad. I send a few texts to my team members, confirm a couple appointments, and invite guests to a spring makeup event I’m hosting next week (to go over popular makeup trends for the year, how to apply them, and introduce a skin-care routine that’s best for them). I also chat with my bridesmaids about dress color and style options. 
3 p.m. — I have a facial appointment with two girls; I give each of them a Clear Proof Charcoal Mask treatment. Both are college students and interested in starting a Mary Kay business as a side hustle, so I take the time to answer any questions they have. 
5:20 p.m. — I help one team member with a facial where we use the TimeWise Miracle Set, CC Cream, and Unlimited Lip Gloss. The client is expecting a baby boy in the summer and also interested in starting her own Mary Kay business!

7 p.m. — For dinner, I had chicken fried rice…and then had the sudden realization: Wow, I eat a lot of chicken and rice. 
8 p.m. — Tonight is our Monday Night Live meeting, which is where we share selling tips as a team, share events or product promotions, and recognize people for their accomplishments. In traditional employment settings, someone is only recognized professionally when they receive a promotion, but this meeting gives us the opportunity to celebrate each other's business accomplishments, however big or small. I also love the fact that by meeting virtually, we can be together even if we live all over the country.
10 p.m. — I take off my makeup with my Micellar Water and head to bed. 

Reflection 

My week included a lot of planning for myself as well as leading a few facial appointments for my own customers. This was also the first week of a new month, so I was busy meeting with my team members and helping them get set up for a strong month. My greatest joy is giving women a community they didn’t necessarily have before, and the hope is that the more I support my team, the more they sell, and the more business they get, the more confident they become. It’s amazing working with my team and being a part of their lives — and I’m so grateful for the community we’ve built together. We all have our own goals and dreams, but our businesses bring us closer together — it’s hard work, but the end result makes it all worth it.
