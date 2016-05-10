When it comes to choosing your wedding decor, there's a lot to consider — from flowers to color palettes to lighting. Among the most important components? The table settings. Much like the venue itself, the table arrangements can really set the tone for your big day, be it vintage-chic or modern-elegant.
That's why we've combed through Pinterest in search of some amazing tablescapes that will help you get a sense of what style is right for you. Whether you already have some ideas or you're starting with a blank canvas, you'll find some serious inspo, ahead.
That's why we've combed through Pinterest in search of some amazing tablescapes that will help you get a sense of what style is right for you. Whether you already have some ideas or you're starting with a blank canvas, you'll find some serious inspo, ahead.
Why not let your flowers do the talking? Upgrade an otherwise simple look with a show-stopping (but not overdone) floral centerpiece.
Advertisement
The blue-and-white china used in this bridal shoot was a family heirloom, which makes it feel both personal and timeless.
Not all wedding color schemes have to be muted — the hues here manage to be bold and feminine at the same time.
This modern look proves that black can be surprisingly festive when paired with rich, gold tones.
A pop of fuchsia livens up the minimalist look of this outdoor table setting.
We love that this tablescape includes an overhang of lush greenery.
From the glasses to the menus, the recurring use of deep blue really ties this all together.
This understated setting is a great reminder that sometimes less really is more.
These plated palm leaves are such an unexpectedly perfect complement to the industrial, geometric copper centerpieces.
Potted succulents and bohemian florals lent some serious pizzazz to this chic Brooklyn wedding.
Advertisement