I Am An Unfeeling Robot But Somehow Someone Is Still Marrying Me

Planning a wedding can be all-consuming. Meeting with vendors, finalizing a guest list, sending save-the-dates and invitations — there's a lot of work that goes into a one-day event. But what the well-wishers won't tell you outright is that they usually have a certain idea of how your wedding (and your relationship) should be. And if you're not a particularly romantic person by nature (which I'm not), wedding planning can be even more difficult.



When people find out you're engaged, you'll start getting feedback from everyone, be they friends of your parents or your extended family members. People on your guest list, as well as the vendors themselves, often expect you and your fiancé to act a certain way during your engagement. Extended family members might be hoping for romantic photos from your engagement shoot and everyone from your boss to your third cousin twice removed will want to know every detail of how he proposed.



As someone who doesn't gravitate toward the idea of romance, I've found queries like these overwhelming at best — and off-putting at worst. My answers are never enough to satisfy the question-askers and a lot of times, they're disappointed, if not outright disapproving. (My fiancé, Steve, and I are getting married in North Carolina and many Southern vendors aren't used to having male bridesmaids, which we will, or a bride without an engagement ring, which I am.)



The truth is, I've never been a romantic person and planning a wedding hasn't changed that. In high school, I didn't understand The Notebook's appeal when my friends gathered to watch it at sleepovers. My sister happily read the Twilight series. I staunchly avoided them.



In retrospect, it helped that social media wasn't huge when I was in high school. I didn't have a Facebook account until I was a senior and there was never pressure to post romantic photos of myself with my high school boyfriends online. I knew I had different interests from some of my romantic-minded peers — I was always the one being asked, "Why do you have to be so negative?" — but I didn't think of it as truly odd until we started the wedding-planning process.

