Read This Before Officiating A Wedding For Your Friends

Find an online organization that fits your needs in terms of religious affiliation. Despite having the word "church" in their names, many online ministries — such as the American Fellowship Church or Universal Life Church — take applications regardless of religion or denomination. You'll be directed to submit a request, where you'll fill in your basic personal information. There are websites out there that will ordain for free, but most of them will still charge a fee to process your paperwork. As a rule of thumb, it should cost you around $50, and you should get the certificate and letter of good standing in your inbox within two weeks of applying.