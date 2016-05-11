Like the first dance or the Champagne toasts, the cake-cutting is a long-standing wedding tradition that many couples choose to incorporate into their big day. And even as fun, less formal desserts like mini-pies and cupcakes have also become increasingly popular, it seems that wedding cakes are here to stay. But it is also possible to adhere to tradition without being traditional. Enter: the cake topper.
You've heard the old adage that there's a lid for every pot. Well, there's also a topper for every cake. You've found the lid to your pot, so why not choose a cake topper that reflects your unique style as a couple? Ahead, we've rounded up 10 of our favorites — from fun and quirky to romantic and sweet.
