Wayfair’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Brimming With The Best Home Deals

One does not carry out a successful Cyber Monday without taking a peek at the mega home goods hub Wayfair — if you're in the market for up-to-80%-off furniture deals, that is. To get you ready for the massive sale, We scouted out some discounted classics: the Etta Avenue Clio Task Chair, Wayfair Sleep Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, Birch Lane Upholstered Loveseat, and the like. We also spotted this year's notable newbies on super discount, like the Mercury Row Etna Side Chairs, Mercer41 Storage Ottoman, and Corrigan Studio Aretta 4-
Piece Sofa. In short, we found a ton of darn good Wayfair Cyber Monday deals happening now.
Piece Sofa. In short, we found a ton of darn good Wayfair Cyber Monday deals happening now.
It's no secret that the retailer's inventory is a massive one, which is why we plucked only the creme de la creme of price-slashed goods. Scroll on for 19 items sitting pretty on super sale over at Wayfair, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.