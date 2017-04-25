This Weekend’s Moon Is The Mood-Booster You’ve Been Waiting For

Have those April showers felt more like a downpour lately? This time of year is imbued with a sense of uncertainty — change is in the air, but it's hard to tell if we're really in control. Luckily, the upcoming waxing crescent moon will have something to say about all of that. Technically speaking, the moon will truly start waxing after the new moon this Wednesday, but you'll really be able to see it — and feel it — this weekend.
The waxing crescent phase is the moon's first step toward fullness. And it's a very visible shift — the moon is completely invisible (while it's new) until a tiny sliver is illuminated. The moon is considered a crescent only when less than one half of it is visible. According to astrologer and medium Natalia Kuna, this lunar phase presents us with a major opportunity for change.
Where the new moon is restorative and the full moon is expansive and specific to the time of year, the waxing crescent moon is a call to action. Regardless of the season or month, this is a great time to work toward the goals that are right in front of you. Tackle those home improvement projects that have piled up; start that awkward conversation with your manager; or finally adopt a dog.
If you think all of this go-getting will feel forced, you might be surprised. The waxing crescent moon encourages positivity and faith, so even the most steadfast pessimists may be more likely to leap without a net during this phase.
Of course, the moon shouldn't take the blame for completely reckless behavior. But, if you're usually timid about inciting change, this is absolutely your invitation to act boldly. Ride this wave of energy as long as you can — before you know it, it'll be time to look inward and reflect all over again with the next new moon.
