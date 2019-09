Water Repellant Sneakers Rainy Weather Outfits For Fall

Few things kill our vibe faster than stepping out in an outfit that makes us feel like a rockstar, only to encounter a downpour that wasn't in the forecast. Although we run into this style gripe far more than we'd like to admit, there are ways to avoid it from the get-go. And it doesn’t require a weather app, high-tech gear, or much effort at all.To prove this point, we turned to Christina Caradona of Trop Rouge to lend her signature slouchy aesthetic and mo-layers-no-problem approach to demonstrate three transitional outfits perfect for awkward style snafus. As a low-key sneakerhead, she started from the ground up with a practical-meets-cool silhouette — namely Converse ’s Chuck II, which now comes in a water-resistant Shield Canvas iteration. From there, she let her non-fussy style shine to prove that laid-back duds are possibly the hardest working of all.From a trend-focused bomber jacket and frayed denim look to an experimental dress-over-jeans ensemble all sourced from Nordstrom, follow Caradona's lead the next time rain threatens to derail your fashion mojo.