S.: I read a Money Diary where the OP and her BF had a joint checking account that they used for their date nights out, and I thought it was a great idea, so I asked my man friend if we could try that. We recently opened a joint account and are using it as a savings account for a second vacation together. I wouldn’t describe either of us as frugal — we both like to spend money on activities and memories with others, rather than spend money on labels. Neither of us spends money we don’t have, and we do not carry commercial debt. We've been dating for five months.