New York Fashion Week is hardly a you-gotta-know-someone-who-knows-someone kind of event anymore — pretty much everyone is able to celebrate in some way, even if you’re not in New York. (Bless you, social media!) But this time around, one of the most widely recognizable and iconic brands of the moment, Coach, is giving fans a peek at its latest collection in an unprecedented way. Tune in above to watch the runway show...in virtual reality no less. Not only will you see the new designs before they appear in stores and campaign images, but you’ll get to choose how you view every handbag and shoe, or from which angle you'd like to check out the front row. Not even those sitting along the runway have that kind of access. Watch on above or at Coach.
P.S. Be sure to watch on your desktop for the full VR experience; you'll only see the regular livestream on your mobile device.
