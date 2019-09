We also broached this topic with Shai Amiel of Capella Salon , one of our go-to experts for curly hair. For fine ringlets, the optimal technique is a bit different. “I’m a big fan of adding random pieces that are a bit lighter than the overall color of the hair,” he says. “Adding a few more colors gives the illusion of more hair, or thicker hair.” He hand-paints individual ringlets (full ringlets, not just chunks or pieces) and suggests keeping the highlights within two or three shades of your overall hair color, to ensure the look is soft and natural-appearing.Feeling hesitant about asking for these advanced techniques? There’s a foolproof style that works for every texture: baby lights . “It can really help to bring in that thickness,” Belushi says. Anywhere from half a shade to three shades lighter will immediately build tons of volume throughout hair. Bonus points if your colorist can weave two different shades into hair or bring the mid-lengths and ends a shade lighter than the rest of the hair, which will draw the eye to the fullness of the length, and not the scalp — which is a dead giveaway for fine hair, it turns out.Another area that Belushi pays close attention to is, you guessed it, the scalp. “If you have thin hair and a pale scalp, the contrast between your hair and your skin will be greater, which can make hair look thin.” To combat this, Belushi keeps her client's base color as close to the scalp as she can, while still landing in the shade they want, even if it's subtle. For example: “I keep my brunette shades a little lighter if my client has thin hair,” she explains. "Which makes the hair look a bit fuller.”