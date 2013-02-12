While many people are rightfully skeptical about the supplement craze, others swear by these products, and there have been quite a few heated battles on this site about the true efficacy of these pills. Those arguments aside, frankly we're just glad to see people finally starting to have an honest, open conversation about thin hair and hair loss — in both men and women — and try to provide solutions and information to people on how to tackle the issue. Sure, it's not the sexiest topic, but it's a real, very emotional issue for people of all ages, and it's about time we started talking about it more in-depth. The more innovation there is in the hair loss category, the greater the chance someone will be able to find a solution that works for them. So keep 'em coming, guys!