Most of us think of the hair salon as a place for two things: cut and color. Sure, maybe you've tried a keratin treatment or followed your color appointment with a clear gloss at some point, but the latest crop of in-salon offerings are blowing the tried-and-true standbys out of the water — and making a case for hitting the salon between trims.



Focused on hair woes like breakage, product buildup, and scalp issues, these treatments use new ingredients and technologies to boost the health of your hair, all in a single quick and painless salon trip. (Fret not, there's nothing lengthy, crazy-expensive, or toxic on this list.)



For the scoop on these advancements, we consulted a few top salons and asked what their clients are loving — and coming back for. Is your fine hair flat and chronically oily? There's one for you. Are frizz and dullness the banes of your hair's existence? We got you.



Ahead, eight services that are worth hunting down at a salon near you.

