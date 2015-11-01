Ask and ye shall receive — well, on November 2nd at least. That day, cosmic lovebirds Mars and Venus host a rare, enchanted encounter in Virgo, urging you to make a bold romantic request. Venus lingers in your sign until the 8th and Mars ‘til the 12th. Tap into this mojo to design the relationship status that works for you.
Some Virgos might actually require a longer leash in November, when the new moon on the 11th sounds a code-red flirt alert. Work those digital dating apps, but stay alert. Your kismet encounter could happen anywhere from the elevator to the latte line that day. Settle into a steadier groove after the 23rd, when the stars spin slow jams for you and one special soul. Ready to settle down — or maybe settle in? Cohabitation could become a hot topic near the 29th, or you may finally see a few permanent hangers in your honey’s closet.
Your Beauty Forecast: Ravishing In Red
Some Virgos might actually require a longer leash in November, when the new moon on the 11th sounds a code-red flirt alert. Work those digital dating apps, but stay alert. Your kismet encounter could happen anywhere from the elevator to the latte line that day. Settle into a steadier groove after the 23rd, when the stars spin slow jams for you and one special soul. Ready to settle down — or maybe settle in? Cohabitation could become a hot topic near the 29th, or you may finally see a few permanent hangers in your honey’s closet.
Your Beauty Forecast: Ravishing In Red
Advertisement
To get the look, focus on flawless skin, prepping it with foundation, concealer, and powder. Keep your eyes mostly bare, save for a few coats of mascara and precisely defined brows. Use an angled brush to contour just under your cheekbones with bronzer, then sweep a rosy blush on the apples of your cheeks. Next, prep your lips for long-lasting color. Line them first, then apply an initial coat of creamy, wine lipstick. Blot with a tissue, and use a lip brush to dust a fine coat of translucent powder all over your lips. Top with a final coat of lipstick, and go all night without a touch-up.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen in Black, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Powder Blush in Naughty Nude, $8.99; Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $9.89; ColorStay Lipliner in Wine, $7.19; Ultra HD Lipstick in Iris, $8.09; ColorStay Gel Envy in Queen Of Hearts, $7.19.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Xuchao Zhang for Muse Management; Model wearing Femme D'Armes jumpsuit, Oscar de la Renta earrings and Cat Bird rings.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen in Black, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Powder Blush in Naughty Nude, $8.99; Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $9.89; ColorStay Lipliner in Wine, $7.19; Ultra HD Lipstick in Iris, $8.09; ColorStay Gel Envy in Queen Of Hearts, $7.19.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Xuchao Zhang for Muse Management; Model wearing Femme D'Armes jumpsuit, Oscar de la Renta earrings and Cat Bird rings.
Advertisement