Virgo Love Horoscope - May 2016

Picnics in the park, a long weekend in Paris, festival-hopping in a trailer... May's adventurous starmap puts your date-planning skills in overdrive. It's anyone's guess where you and your mate will end up — or where you will find your exhilarating love connection. One thing's for certain: It won't be anything ordinary. With planets swirling through your jet-setting ninth house, you could meet your match while traveling, especially near the daring Jupiter-Venus trine on the 10th. After the 9th, you'll have no trouble taking the lead in love, as adventurous Jupiter wakes up from a four-month retrograde and powers forward through Virgo until the fall. Some Virgos could even relocate for love or give a long-distance relationship a go. Cross-cultural connections have an extra spark, so let your differences draw you in.



On the 20th, the sun moves into Gemini and your goal-obsessed 10th house for a month. As someone who likes to plan ahead, you could get fixated on the future now. If it's time to swap keys or even co-sign a lease, the full moon on the 21st gives you the green light to play house. Just make sure you aren't heaping on the pressure. It's one thing to want security, and that might mean you need a more exclusive relationship status. But if it's going to be happily ever after, what's the rush? Enjoying a mix of "me time" and "we time" is your best bet, especially while indie-spirited Jupiter swirls through Virgo until September.

