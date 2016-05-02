Dreamy pastels and diffused metallics work for any event the zodiac has in store for you this month. First anchor your look with a barely there, natural-looking foundation application. Use a sponge applicator to draw dashes of foundation down the center of your face. Then, blend the product up and out with your fingertips. (Remember: Less is more.) Add ethereal touches of highlighter atop the cheekbones, beneath your browbones, and on the inner corners of your eyes. Use a fluffy shadow brush to apply metallic gold shadow to each lid, through the crease, and along your lower lashline — really diffusing and blending the shadow for a softer, blurred look. Finish the eyes with mascara. Finally, add rosy touches by brushing pink blush into the hollows of your cheeks and applying a matte pink lip color.



Cat-Eye 2.0

