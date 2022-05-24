Violet Grey’s Fancy Beauty Brands Are 20% Off During This Rare Sale

Los Angeles-based beauty spot Violet Grey is known for many things, but being relatively affordable is not one of them. It's unapologetically bougie, and it leans hard into it. However, the luxury beauty retailer is getting into the Memorial Day sale game with its Put It in the Bag event, which kicks off today and lasts until May 30.
Here's the deal: For the duration of the sale, you can get 20% off sitewide almost all of Violet Grey's objectively über-fance makeup, skin care, and tools. As amazing as the sale is — and believe me, it is — a few exclusions do apply: Byredo, Chanel, Diptyque, Le Labo, Olaplex, Oribe, and Vintner's Daughter, among others, are sadly not eligible for discounts. But fret not! There are still myriad brands you can save on. Hello, Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, and more.
To cut through the noise, we did a sharp edit of Violet Grey's sale offerings to bring you the must-shop products to snap up at 20% off.
Crown Affair's entire array of hair products is supremely luxe, but if there's one product we wholeheartedly encourage you to try, it's this one. Featuring a mix of tsubaki and camellia oil, the indulgent potion instantly smooths and adds shine to lackluster locks.
What can we say about Augustinus Bader that hasn't already been said? The science-backed, high-performance brand rarely goes on sale, so don't miss out on trying the hero face cream at a discount.
If you haven't yet heard of U Beauty, get ready to be obsessed with the tightly edited range of anti-aging skin and body care (jellyfish slugging cream, anyone?). Our pick for getting our skin in tip-top shape: The Resurfacing Compound, which brightens and softens skin with mild exfoliating properties.
This powerful yet lightweight serum has become a favorite for my oily, acne-prone complexion. The texture is barely heavier than water, yet it leaves my skin feeling instantly refreshed and visibly brighter.
Dr. Barbara Sturm's serum sunscreen formula makes applying SPF the best part of your daytime routine. There! We said it! Between the lightweight texture and SPF 50 protection, it's a total 11/10.
Blush's spectacular renaissance is still going strong. Westman Atelier's beloved Baby Cheeks cream formulas are perfect for adding a natural flush that leaves you looking like you just finished a run, minus the sweaty forehead.
Body serums are the high-maintenance BFF to humble lotions — think face-quality ingredients that hydrate and beautify the skin below the neck and gel-like formulas that feel incredible to apply. Nécessaire's gentle yet nourishing body serum has hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and ceramides to bestow soft, supple skin in a matter of pumps.
Tatcha can truly do no wrong in my eyes, but if there was one product I'd take to a beauty-starved desert island, it would be The Water Cream. The gel cream is perfect for oily and combo skin types, but it's still intensely nourishing and soothing.
Whether you're splurging on a fancy candle for yourself or someone else, you can't go wrong with any of D.S. & Durga's complex yet intoxicating scents. Our fave for summer is this lush, woody variety inspired by rain-soaked eucalyptus groves off California's Highway 1.
