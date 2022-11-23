Story from Black Friday

Don’t Miss Out On Violet Grey’s Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever

Karina Hoshikawa
Super Sale Alert: Get up to 50% off sitewide at Violet Grey's Black Friday Shopping Event where top luxury brands across makeup, skin care, and more are on sale from November 25-28.

You've already swooned over Violet Grey's impossibly luxe holiday beauty offerings, now's your chance to score them on sale. While the Black Friday savings are as plentiful as ever this year, we hope you saved some room for Violet Grey's Cyber sale, where almost everything will be up to 50% off. Beginning November 25 and wrapping up on Monday, November 28, you can get up to half off luxury brands including Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, U Beauty, Virtue, and more during Violet Grey's Black Friday Shopping Event. All you need to do is enter promo code CYBER at checkout.
Advertisement
While there are countless brands that are down for the savings, select exclusions do apply — those include but are not limited to, Byredo, Chanel, Diptyque, Dyson, Joanna Czech, Le Labo, Maison Margiela, Olaplex, Oribe, Vintner’s Daughter, and Westman Atelier.
Ahead, peruse a sampling of the most giftable makeup, hair, and skin care products that are getting the big price chop on Black Friday.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 30mL, $175

Shop This
Augustinus Bader
Hana Nappa Leather Sandal
$175.00
Violet Grey

Nécessaire The Body Wash, $25

Shop This
Nécessaire
The Body Wash
$25.00
Violet Grey

D.S. & Durga Big Sur After Rain Candle, $65

Shop This
D.S. & Durga
Big Sur After Rain Candle
$65.00
Violet Grey

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum, $250

Shop This
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Calming Serum
$250.00
Violet Grey

U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Treatment, $198

Shop This
U Beauty
The Barrier Bioactive Treatment
$198.00
Violet Grey

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, $34

Shop This
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Lipstick
$34.00
Violet Grey

Crown Affair The Oil, $40

Shop This
Crown Affair
The Oil
$40.00
Violet Grey

Mutha Body Butter, $95

Shop This
MUTHA
Body Butter
$95.00
Violet Grey
shop 8 products
Crown Affair
The Oil
$40.00
Violet Grey
D.S. & Durga
Big Sur After Rain Candle
$65.00
Violet Grey
Augustinus Bader
Hana Nappa Leather Sandal
$175.00
Violet Grey
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Calming Serum
$250.00
Violet Grey
U Beauty
The Barrier Bioactive Treatment
$198.00
Violet Grey
MUTHA
Body Butter
$95.00
Violet Grey
Nécessaire
The Body Wash
$25.00
Violet Grey
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Lipstick
$34.00
Violet Grey
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. 

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series

Advertisement