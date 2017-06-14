The Sunglass Trend That Just Won't Quit

With its slightly flirty, slightly retro vibe, the cat-eye frame has done a decent job establishing itself as a universally flattering sunglass style. The turned-up silhouette, which has appeared decade after decade since the '50s, elicits the days of old Hollywood glamour and mid-century road trips, is a nostalgic mix that hits that summer style sweet spot.
The sheer staying power of the iconic frame has made it a staple for almost every eyewear brand in the business. Although there's a defining idea of what the classic cat-eye looks like, designers haven't been afraid to get creative. Over the past few seasons, we've watched the cat-eye warp into narrower shapes, with more rounded edges and pastel-tinted lens that have us asking, "just how many are too many to buy?"
Shop our favorite versions of the season, from true to vintage to modern, ahead.