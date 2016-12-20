You might know the app Viber for its free messaging and image sharing tools. But unlike other popular messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, this one offers something unique: the chance to be a fly on the wall. Here, you can tune into conversations happening at your favorite magazines and among chefs and travelers.
Here's how it works: Within Viber, there are public chats hosted by various verified brands and individuals. You'll find everyone from Elle magazine and The Washington Post to supermodel Karolina Kurkova. Follow them, and you can read editors' musings on all things fashion and the arts, or Kurkova's chats with friends about her morning yoga.
Not sure who else to follow? Ahead, we've rounded up six of the best conversations happening now. Click through, then follow for the chance to peek behind closed doors and get insider secrets on the best places to travel, eat, and shop.
