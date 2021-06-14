25% Off The Best Summer Dresses From Staud To Madewell & More

Our obsession with hunting down the best summer dresses cannot be vanquished. Our latest virtual haunt for scratching that fun-and-fancy-frock itch? Verishop — aka the trusted online marketplace selling such reader-beloved labels as Staud, Madewell, Ganni, and beyond. The purveyor of hidden dress gems just announced that a selection of its full-price fashion stock will be 25% off through June 23 with free shipping and returns on orders of $35+ — just pop in promo code BIRTHDAY at checkout.
Although Verishop is already slaying what its co-founder Imran Khan describes as a "curated-for-you feeling of your local store," we made the breezy shopping experience even breezier by plucking out our favorite summer dress deals from top brands (trust us, it was tough to narrow it down). Keep clicking to take your pick of the most swoon-worthy styles from its 25%-off selection before the stock starts to dwindle.
