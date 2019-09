Yes, You Can Stay Vegetarian While Pregnant

Vegetarians who eat eggs and dairy ( lacto-ovo vegetarians ) can get some B12 and protein from those foods and, therefore, may have an overall easier time managing their meals, Dr. Young says. However, getting all your nutrients does become a bit more challenging the more foods you cut out of your diet. Even if you’re not eating any animal-based products, though, you can still make it work by leaning heavily on filling and nutritious legumes, beans, nuts, and nut butters (which you are probably already very used to doing).