A vegan breakfast doesn't have to be boring — just in case that's what you were thinking (okay, that's what I was thinking). Many breakfast favorites like oatmeal and açai bowls are already vegan-friendly, while others like flapjacks and scrambles can be made with delicious ingredient alternatives.
We've rounded up some top pinned vegan breakfasts below, so you can check them out for yourself. These eats will satisfy any set of tastebuds — vegan or not.
French toast in a bowl is perfect for weekday mornings.
Advertisement
No eggs? No problem. Try scrambling up some tofu instead.
These vegan waffles are seriously fluffy.
This avo-toast is ALL dressed up for breakfast.
These muffins pack in the blueberry flavor with berries, jam, AND blueberry oil.
Brighten your morning with a big bowl of oats, fruit, nuts, and a drizzle of maple butter.
You'd never guess that these tender hot cakes are vegan AND gluten-free.
This burrito features crispy potatoes and sliced avocado.
Yes, you can have pizza for breakfast — and yes, peanut butter and bananas are involved.
Spice up your tofu scramble and spread it on top of toast for a savory breakfast treat.
This article was originally published on August 3, 2016.
Advertisement