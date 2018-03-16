Story from Food & Drink

The Best Vegan Breakfast Recipes On Pinterest

Elizabeth Buxton
A vegan breakfast doesn't have to be boring — just in case that's what you were thinking (okay, that's what I was thinking). Many breakfast favourites like oatmeal and açai bowls are already vegan-friendly, while others like flapjacks and scrambles can be made with delicious ingredient alternatives.
We've rounded up some top pinned vegan breakfasts below, so you can check them out for yourself. These eats will satisfy any set of tastebuds — vegan or not.
1. Banana Oat Baked French Toast
French toast in a bowl is perfect for weekday mornings.
2. Southwest Tofu Scramble
No eggs? No problem. Try scrambling up some tofu instead.
3. Vegan Waffles With Blueberry Sauce
These vegan waffles are seriously fluffy.
4. Avocado & Heirloom Tomato Toast With Balsamic Drizzle
This avo-toast is ALL dressed up for breakfast.
5. Loaded Vegan Blueberry Muffins
These muffins pack in the blueberry flavor with berries, jam, AND blueberry oil.
6. Breakfast Bowl
Brighten your morning with a big bowl of oats, fruit, nuts, and a drizzle of maple butter.
7. Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes
You'd never guess that these tender hot cakes are vegan AND gluten-free.
8. Vegan Breakfast Burrito
This burrito features crispy potatoes and sliced avocado.
9. Peanut Butter Banana Breakfast Pizza
Yes, you can have pizza for breakfast — and yes, peanut butter and bananas are involved.
10. Spicy Tofu Scramble
Spice up your tofu scramble and spread it on top of toast for a savoury breakfast treat.
