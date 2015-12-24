I’ve spent a lot of time in the U.K. My brother has lived in London and is now in Scotland, and I visit him often. Every time I go, I have a few things that I always do (other than consume tea and half-pints of beer in mass quantities): hit up the high-street shops to score the best-in-the-world cheap and trendy (okay, knockoff) clothes, and pop into Boots pharmacy to stock up on my fave lip balm, Vaseline Lip Therapy.
But these days, my British to-do list doesn’t seem quite so novel. I don’t even have to cross the pond to get my high-street fix — first it was Topshop, and now Primark is setting up shop in the U.S. And next month, the Vaseline lip tins that used to only be available in the U.K. are launching stateside.
Even if you haven’t been to Great Britain, you may have seen these adorable little retro-looking tins, which come in blue (Original formula), green (Aloe), pink (Rosy Lips), and brown (Cocoa Butter). They certainly look cute, but it’s the smooth, healing, and not greasy at all formula that has made them a must-have return-flight addition to my carry-on. The latest iteration coming to the States is an improvement on the original, and lasts even longer. I was lucky to get my hands on a sample, and it has since happily moved into the top spot in my lip-balm rotation.
I prefer the aloe formula, but all four will be popping up at your local drugstore for $3.99 each in early January. Happy New Year, indeed!
