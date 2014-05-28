Fact: Mornings are tough. And, during the summer, the last thing we want to deal with is a complicated beauty regimen. We're sweating just thinking about it. So, we spent some time tightening up our routine to get us looking good and out the door in just five steps. Watch above as our model gets ready for the day with a no-brainer one-piece, a bit of Vaseline® Spray & Go™ Total Moisture® Lotion, and — well, we won't spoil it for you. This plan is not only easy to follow, but practically guarantees you'll be to work on time — as long as you stop hitting the snooze button.
