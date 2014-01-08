Shopping for a cause is hardly a new concept. In the past few years, Toms' slip-ons have become ubiquitous, and Warby Parker’s nerdy-chic frames garnered what was practically a cult following. Now, the latest and greatest in noble-minded fashion is a collaboration between Vans, one of our favorite sneaker brands, and socially conscious designer Della.
Created by Tina Tangalakis, Della is based in Ghana and employs local women to create handmade textiles using sustainable materials. In addition, all of the company's employees are given the opportunity to develop meaningful skills and training as well as get an education. Sounds pretty great, right?
For this latest collaboration — Della also teamed with Urban Outfitters last year — Vans x Della's offerings include six styles of men’s and women’s shoes in addition to a backpack and clutch. The steppers are all classic Vans styles that have been revamped with Della’s batik prints. And, because the colorful fabrics are handmade, no two sneakers look the same, lending them a one-of-a-kind feel. That isn’t something we usually associate with big brands like Vans.
Adding to this feel-good fashion is a price point that'll give you the warm fuzzies, too: They all fall between $60 and $70. Click on to preview the new styles available at Vans this month.