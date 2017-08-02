5 Completely Different Ways To Make Vanilla Ice Cream Anything But Basic

Poor vanilla ice cream. It's name has become synonymous with boring and bland. But being basic isn't so bad, especially when you consider the millions of different ways you can customize it. A pint of vanilla in the freezer is a blank canvas for experimenting with flavors, textures, and pairings.
With so many options, it's not surprising that no member of the R29 food team customizes our ice cream desserts the same way. From super easy to secretly really easy (but looks really fancy), here are our favorite ways to dress up the least-respected ice cream in the freezer aisle.