Few historical figures embody the image of the "starving artist" the way Vincent van Gogh does. Sadly, it's also easy to picture how much better off the painter would be if he lived in the 21st century. After all, there are plenty of ways available for a guy to earn an extra buck while pursuing his art. Say, by renting his place out on Airbnb, for instance.
To promote the new exhibit, Van Gogh's Bedrooms, which opens on Sunday, the Art Institute of Chicago took this speculation one step further. The museum created a room to look like Van Gogh's immortalized chamber, which he painted three times in 1888 and 1889. And then, the museum made it available to rent on Airbnb.
"I'm charging $10 for no other reason than that I need to buy paint," the would-be host says in the space's profile. "However, I will be happy to provide you with tickets to my exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago."
The accommodations, listed as a whole apartment for two people in Chicago's River North neighborhood, look a bit uncomfortable — is there running water or would renters have to use that pitcher? Were there bed bugs in 19th-century France? But demand is high. According to the Institute's Instagram, more available dates will be announced via social media soon. The museum exhibit runs through May 10.
