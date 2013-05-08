You clearly love to play with color, but a lot of the time we hear from readers, especially our older readers, that they don't feel they can wear bright makeup looks. Are there any tips they need to keep in mind? "You just have to look at Vivienne Westwood and Zhandra Rhodes — they're not stopping it. Or the fabulous Anna Piaggi, who just passed. It's up to you and what you feel comfortable with. I think when you're older you probably want to use the color on your mouth, as opposed to maybe on your eyes. But, yes, wear makeup because as you get older everything sort of gets quite soft, so you need to define and bring it back again. There is a famous woman who comes backstage who is quite mature, and she wears a cobalt blue eyeliner, and it looks fantastic. So, I think there are no rules. Maybe a pencil line in an aquatic blue, green, or burgundy — mix that with a black mascara and that can be just enough."