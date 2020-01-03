Vacation Rental Horror Stories That Will Make You Want To Stay Home

"My friends and I rented a house on Block Island for Memorial Day weekend. We had thought it would be much warmer, but Memorial Day isn't actually that hot. As it turned out, we were the first renters of the summer season. The host claimed the cleaning crew had been there prior to us arriving. While the house itself was relatively clean, I noticed a giant spider in the downstairs bathroom. Someone killed it, but I am terribly afraid of them so I was keeping an eye out. We went into town for dinner, came back a little tipsy, and were watching some TV when I heard my friend get his boyfriend to go into their room and then the vacuum went off. The rest of us went to check it out and they were vacuuming dozens of spiders out of their room. This, of course, sent me into a drunk panic so we paraded around the entire house with the handheld vacuum. I kid you not, we had to kill hundreds of spiders. Big, little, every kind. It was disgusting and horrifying. We went to bed thinking "Okay we killed them all. This is fine."