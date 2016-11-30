When you find yourself dreaming big, what comes to mind? A relaxing beach getaway on a secluded island? An off-the-runway shopping spree? Well, consider this your chance to dream even bigger — because we’re giving away both of those things.
We’re teaming up with Robb Report and Moda Operandi to give one reader a three-night stay for two at Paradise Beach Nevis, a luxurious, secluded collection of private villas on the Caribbean island of Nevis. We’ll include $500 for flights, plus a truly luxe shopping spree — $1,500 to spend at Moda Operandi, the only place where you can actually pre-order the runway.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 12/12/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement