How To Deal With 5 Types Of Unrequited Love

It's never fun to be on either side of an unrequited-love scenario: a situation in which one person has feelings for someone else who doesn't return the sentiment. Luckily, this new video from Sexplanations lays out five different kinds of one-sided love — and shows how to deal with them.
First, you've got your basic, fangirl-level crush on someone who's totally unavailable. Then, you've got crushes on people nearby, with whom you can't actually initiate a romantic connection — such as your boss. There's also the scenario in which you're into someone despite the fact that he or she has made it very clear your feelings are not reciprocated. You may also still be in love with an ex (yes, that counts as unrequited). Or, finally, you may be in a relationship in which you and your partner love each other differently or unequally.
With so many ways to experience unrequited love, it's not so surprising that about 98% of us have been on one end of it at some point. So, to get tips on dealing with those intense feelings, check out the full video above.
First, you've got your basic, fangirl-level crush on someone who's totally unavailable. Then, you've got crushes on people nearby, with whom you can't actually initiate a romantic connection — such as your boss. There's also the scenario in which you're into someone despite the fact that he or she has made it very clear your feelings are not reciprocated. You may also still be in love with an ex (yes, that counts as unrequited). Or, finally, you may be in a relationship in which you and your partner love each other differently or unequally.
With so many ways to experience unrequited love, it's not so surprising that about 98% of us have been on one end of it at some point. So, to get tips on dealing with those intense feelings, check out the full video above.
Advertisement