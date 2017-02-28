All bottle blonds know the struggle of maintaining color with minimal damage. I've tried just about every new solution that comes my way; "hair dusting" — a pro trick to remove fried ends — and a multistep technique my colorist performs that allows me to take my brown hair to an incredibly light place without going full-on platinum are just two of the most recent. But through thick and thin, one product has helped my hair like no other in my bathroom: Unite's humble leave-in conditioner.
What it lacks in fancy packaging or elaborate marketing, it makes up for in crazy-good, reliable results. As a beauty editor with a particular soft spot for all things hair, I'e tried a ton of products, but it's Unite's formula that I go back to time and time again. I discovered it organically — hairstylist Riawna Capri gave me a bottle from her salon, Nine Zero One — and I've been hooked every since.
Three or four quick sprays into my hands is enough to make my dry, knotty hair far more manageable. (Tip: Misting directly onto hair ensures an uneven application, so warm it up in your hands, then scrunch through.) Whether I air-dry overnight or blowdry, my hair is smoother, softer, and free of tangles — which never happens without it.
It's lightweight and never greasy, with a hit of protein for stronger hair. In fact, it's nothing like applying oil or any other leave-in conditioner or detangler I've tried, because as soon as you apply it, it's almost as if it soaks in, instead of coating strands. Translation: It works without adding build-up or a heavy feeling.
The best part? I average four pumps a few times a week, which means that I've been working on the same bottle for almost a year — and at $22, that's what I call a big win.
