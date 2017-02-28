Story from Beauty

This Leave-In Conditioner Isn't Fancy, But It Transforms Hair

Lexy Lebsack
All bottle blonds know the struggle of maintaining color with minimal damage. I've tried just about every new solution that comes my way; "hair dusting" — a pro trick to remove fried ends — and a multistep technique my colorist performs that allows me to take my brown hair to an incredibly light place without going full-on platinum are just two of the most recent. But through thick and thin, one product has helped my hair like no other in my bathroom: Unite's humble leave-in conditioner.
What it lacks in fancy packaging or elaborate marketing, it makes up for in crazy-good, reliable results. As a beauty editor with a particular soft spot for all things hair, I'e tried a ton of products, but it's Unite's formula that I go back to time and time again. I discovered it organically — hairstylist Riawna Capri gave me a bottle from her salon, Nine Zero One — and I've been hooked every since.
Three or four quick sprays into my hands is enough to make my dry, knotty hair far more manageable. (Tip: Misting directly onto hair ensures an uneven application, so warm it up in your hands, then scrunch through.) Whether I air-dry overnight or blowdry, my hair is smoother, softer, and free of tangles — which never happens without it.
It's lightweight and never greasy, with a hit of protein for stronger hair. In fact, it's nothing like applying oil or any other leave-in conditioner or detangler I've tried, because as soon as you apply it, it's almost as if it soaks in, instead of coating strands. Translation: It works without adding build-up or a heavy feeling.
The best part? I average four pumps a few times a week, which means that I've been working on the same bottle for almost a year — and at $22, that's what I call a big win.
Unite 7seconds Condition Leave in Detangler, $22, available at Unite.
