All bottle blonds know the struggle of maintaining color with minimal damage. I've tried just about every new solution that comes my way; "hair dusting" — a pro trick to remove fried ends — and a multistep technique my colorist performs that allows me to take my brown hair to an incredibly light place without going full-on platinum are just two of the most recent. But through thick and thin, one product has helped my hair like no other in my bathroom: Unite's humble leave-in conditioner.